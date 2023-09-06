Caretaker govt fully abides by the Constitution: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murta­za Solangi on Tues­day reaffirmed the caretaker govern­ment’s commitment to uphold the Con­stitution and abide by the country’s laws. Talking to a private new channel, Solangi emphasized that the caretak­er government had been working within the de­fined constitutional role and would not resort to anything which was against the Constitution.

“We need to demonstrate through our actions that we have no favourites,” he said, highlighting the importance of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. The minister said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all the political parties. “If any political party feels that it is being treated unjustly, it can approach the Election Com­mission and the courts,” he asserted.

As regards the arrest of Pervez Elahi, he said he was taken into custody under a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. The police had the authority to arrest him. A person should not be called a political prisoner if he or she was arrested in a case. To a query, Solangi said every­body had the right of the freedom of expression and holding a peaceful protest. To another ques­tion, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to assist the ECP in fulfilling its con­stitutional duties related to holding polls.

He said that the government would fully assist the ECP in conducting the election in accordance with its schedule.

All registered political parties would be treat­ed equally, he said while responding to another query. The minister termed Karachi an economic hub and said it was the prime minister who took the initiative to hold a meeting with the business community.