Caretaker PM sees general elections in 3 to 4 months

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that he was "certain" about the general elections being held within the next three to four months.

The prime minister, when asked in an interview with a private tele­vision channel, about his strategy if any future scenario demanded an extension in the caretaker setup, he said as per the legal arrangement they would move to the elector­al process within three to four months.

“I think within few months... few months can be translat­ed into three, three-and-half or four...that needs to be seen...this will conclude and we will go to the electoral process,” he commented.

Asked again whether he ex­pected the general elections to be held within four months, he replied, “I am not (just) hopeful (rather) I am certain.”

He said considering the lim­ited time, his government was mulling to prioritize certain pol­icy issues to at least lay a foun­dation for any future govern­ment to enable that to carry forward the journey.

To a question, the prime min­ister explained that even after the expiry of the term, the Pres­ident of Pakistan could contin­ue in his office till the election of his replacement. However, the Senate chairman would fill the slot, in case he voluntarily gives up the office.

Coming to the issue of elec­tricity bills, the prime minister said the government was com­ing up with short and mid-term solutions including the planning to convert the oil-based power plants to run on local coal.

Besides, the process for the privatization of one or two pow­er Discos will also be finalised soon which would help curb power theft through the intro­duction of new technology, and would also attract investment.

He said besides power Discos, the privatization of some im­portant state-owned enterpris­es was also being processed.

Regarding the sugar price hike, Prime Minister Kakar said the government had asked the provinces to activate the price control committees and that the hoarders would be cracked down.

The prime minister said through the legislation, the pre­vious government had empow­ered the caretaker setup which necessitated them to act differ­ently from the normal caretak­er setup.

The prime minister told the interviewer that the Special In­vestment Facilitation Council had been formed as a forum to address the concerns impeding the investment projects.

He said Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain had sent proposals and due diligence was being done which would follow the signing of formal agreements by November or December.

He said the level of commit­ment by civil and military lead­ership and bureaucratic energy would help attract the invest­ment as in the past, the fear of NAB inquiries created an envi­ronment of indecisiveness.

To a question, the prime min­ister said the government and the military had a very comfort­able working environment.

He said that besides the army chief, he along with the fi­nance minister had also had a detailed sitting with indus­trialists in Karachi and was also planning to hold a similar meeting in Lahore. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities to establish a mon­itoring system at irregular bor­der crossings to prevent smug­gling in the country.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss measures for discour­aging smuggling and promoting trade through legal channels. He was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Commerce.

PM Kakar was informed about proposed plans to enhance ex­ports volume, besides possible steps to curb smuggling. Dif­ferent modalities of trade un­der the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement were also re­viewed. It was recommended to improve the system for scan­ning and monitoring of the trad­ed goods.

Also, Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed to present the detailed plan with regard to the restructuring of PIA to the Eco­nomic Coordination Committee (ECC) as soon as possible.

Chairing a high-level meet­ing regarding Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines (PIA) here, the prime minister also directed to take measures to further im­prove the air connection of re­mote areas with other cities of the country. He said the flight timings of PIA should be fixed according to the convenience of the passengers.

PIA is an important nation­al institution that has provided splendid air services in the past and earned a positive image across the globe, he said adding that PIA was considered one of the best airlines in the world. He asked the aviation division and the PIA management to work day and night to regain the past glory of the airline.

The meeting was told that the recent amendment in the PIA Act 2016 had paved the way for the restructuring of PIA.

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and other of­ficials attended the meeting.