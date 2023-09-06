China, ASEAN leaders hold 26th summit, discuss ‘future direction’

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday held a summit with China in the Indonesian capital Jakarta to discuss “future direction.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the summit besides leaders of the 10-member bloc.

Jakarta has been hosting the 43rd summit of ASEAN leaders since Monday. China is the largest trade partner of the ASEAN.

According to a brief ASEAN statement, the 26th ASEAN-China summit reviewed the progress of cooperation between the two sides and discussed its future direction, particularly the ways to advance the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest,” said the statement, as the two sides discussed implementation of the five-year plan of action.

Urging all sides to “realize concrete cooperation that is mutually profitable,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said: “This can only be done if we have trust in each other, which of course needs to be developed and maintained by all parties.”

“And one of them is by respecting international law,” said the Indonesian president, popularly known as “Jokowi,” Vibes.com reported.

Indonesia is the current chair of the ASEAN.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim underlined the importance of “maintaining peace and stability and strengthening multilateralism.”

Urging stronger cooperation in agriculture to address the food security crisis, Anwar emphasized developing human resources by fostering innovation, technology, and technical education.

Calling China a “good neighbor and great friend” in terms of trade, investment, and security arrangements, Anwar said: “As I relayed to you earlier, Premier Li Qiang, we take a strong independent stance as far as protecting our country and interest of the region (are concerned).”

“China and the ASEAN have succeeded in blazing a path of long-term good neighborliness and friendship, as well as common development and prosperity in the past 10 years as the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century,” Li told the summit.

Notably, a new map released by China recently has riled Malaysia, the Philippines, India, and Vietnam.

The ASEAN leaders also held the 24th ASEAN-South Korea summit.

The two sides reviewed cooperation and “reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further strengthen the partnership and cooperation,” said an ASEAN statement.

The ASEAN leaders will also hold summits with Australia, Japan, India, Canada and the US.