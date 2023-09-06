Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s service sector grows

China’s service sector grows
Agencies
September 06, 2023
Business

ANKARA - China’s services activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in August due to weak demand, according to data released on Tuesday. The Caixin China General Service PMI fell to 51.8 in August from 51.9 in July, financial services company S&P Global reported. The market expected the services PMI to hike to 53.6 in August. New business from abroad fell for the first time this year so far, according to the report. Input cost inflation eased to a six-month low while selling prices rose at the slowest rate since April. Meanwhile, job creation climbed for the seventh consecutive month.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1693878573.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023