Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM Mosin inaugurates 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Sahib

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Senator Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri at his shrine by laying a cer­emonial wreath on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Qari Sadaqat Ali Shah recited verses from the Holy Quran, while Umar Chishti and his companions de­livered Na’at recitations. The Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri. He also inaugurated the distribution of free milk and per­formed book launching of books of Dr Tahir Raza on Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri. 

He extended his congratulations to devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh from around the world, assuring them that all necessary facilities would be provided to visitors during the Urs celebration. He mentioned that arrangements for Langar (free food) were well-organized and emphasized that free milk distribution had also been meticulously planned.

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023