CM Mosin inaugurates 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Sahib

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Senator Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri at his shrine by laying a cer­emonial wreath on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Qari Sadaqat Ali Shah recited verses from the Holy Quran, while Umar Chishti and his companions de­livered Na’at recitations. The Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri. He also inaugurated the distribution of free milk and per­formed book launching of books of Dr Tahir Raza on Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri.

He extended his congratulations to devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh from around the world, assuring them that all necessary facilities would be provided to visitors during the Urs celebration. He mentioned that arrangements for Langar (free food) were well-organized and emphasized that free milk distribution had also been meticulously planned.