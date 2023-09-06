COAS Asim Munir calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has emphasised upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He expressed this resolve during his meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister and the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service in Uzbekistan, said ISPR in a statement.

The army chief, who is on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, the Army Chief was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

Gen Asim Munir also laid floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent. The visit is aimed at enhancing Military to Military cooperation and Defence collaboration.