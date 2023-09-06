College teacher posted as Member Inspection CDA repatriated

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Interior has issued orders to repatriate a college teacher who was posted as Member Inspection in the Capital Development Authority.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, an associate professor colleges, higher education department of Baluchistan Romana Gul Kakar, who was serving in CDA on deputation basis are repatriated to his parents department in government of Baluchistan with immediate effect.

CDA administration in a surprising move had appointed said college teacher as Member Inspection by upgrading the post of Director General Estate few months ago. According to a notification issued in this regard by the Human Resource Directorate CDA had stated, “a BS 19 Associate Professor of the Colleges Higher and Technical Department of the Government of Baluchistan Roomana Gul Kakar is appointed as Member Inspection in the civic authority.”

As there was no post of Member Inspection in CDA’s hierarchy, the city managers had posted the lady officer as DG Estate first and then to accommodate her the post is renamed as Member Inspection.

“The post of DG Estate (BS 20) is transferred and renamed as Member Inspection as personal to the officer,” the posting order mentioned.

Prior to joining CDA, the lady officer was placed at disposal of the State Life Insurance Corporation on the deputation basis. The lady officer at the time of joining in CDA was expected to be appointed as Director General Environment and for that she also took some briefings even prior to her formal joining in the civic authority.

However, her deputation case remained pending with the establishment division for few months and in the meantime another officer filled the gap and she was posted as Director General Environment.

Therefore, to accommodate her on a high profile position, she was made Member Inspection — a post which is not approved by the federal government that is mandated to create such positions in CDA according to its ordinance.