Dengue cases decline in KP in 2023

PESHAWAR - The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced on Tuesday that dengue cas­es were significantly con­trolled and declined in 2023 compared to 2022.

In its report issued here, the spokesman of the Health Department said that due to prag­matic measures cou­pled with awareness drives across the prov­ince, a total of 97 cas­es were reported un­til August 2023, while in 2022, a total of 1838 cases were reported in eight months.

In August 2022, 1611 cases of dengue were re­ported, while in August 2023, there were only 51, the spokesperson said, adding that last July, 118 cases were reported against five in July 2023. Similarly, in June 2022, the number of dengue cases was 40 against 12 in June 2023. 52 cas­es were reported in May 2022, against 12 cases in May this year. He said that in April and March of last year, a total of 14 and three cases were reported, respectively, while this year, the num­ber of cases remained at four and three.

There were no dengue cases in January and Feb­ruary 2022, but in 2023, eight and two cases were reported, respectively.