ECP allows 31 police officers reshuffle in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed the postings and transfers of 31 police officers of Sindh at the request of the provincial caretaker government.

The ECP, in a notification issued yesterday, informed that grade 21 officer Khadim Hus­sain was appointed as Additional IG Karachi, Syed Asad Raza as DIG South Zone and Asim Khan as DIG West Zone and Ghulam Azfar as DIG East Zone.

Tariq Razak has been approved to be posted as DIG Hyderabad Range and Tanveer Alam as DIG Mirpur Khas Range. Pervez Ahmed Chandio was approved to be posted as DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Abdul Hameed Khoso as DIG Sukkur Range, and Javed Sinharo as DIG Police Larkana Range.

Imran Qureshi has been appointed as Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Karachi Range, Amjad Hayat as SSP Dis­trict City Karachi Range, Asif Muhammad Arif Aslam as SSP District Kemari Range, Mazhoor Ali as SSP District West Karachi Range, Faisal Abdullah Chachad as SSP District Center Kara­chi Range, Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur as SSP Dis­trict East Karachi Range, Tariq Elahi Mastoi as SSP District Malir Karachi Range, Hasan Sardar Ahmad Khan as SSP District Korangi and Am­jad Ahmed Sheikh has been posted as SSP Dis­trict Hyderabad.

According to the notification, Sikim Shah has been made SP District Tando Mohammad Khan, Noorul Haque Rand as SP District Matiari, Mo­hammad Tariq Nawaz as SP Jamshoro, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar as SSP District Dadu.

Ali Baksh has been posted as SSP District Thatta, Shehla Qureshi as SP District Sajawal, Qamar Raza Jaskani as SP District Badin, Haid­er Raza as SSP District Shaheed Benazirabad, Capt (R) Saddam Hussain as SSP District Sang­har, Abid Ali Baloch as SP District Nowsheh­ru Feroze, Adil Memon as SSP District Mirpur Khas, Ali Mardan Khoso as SP District Thar­parkar, and Abdul Khaliq is appointed as SP District Umarkot.