General Asim meets Uzbekistan President

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on a two days official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The visit is aimed at en­hancing military to mil­itary cooperation and defence collaboration, says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. 

During the visit, COAS called on Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, defense minister and the chair­man and secretary of the State Security Ser­vice of Uzbekistan. 

During the meetings COAS also emphasised upon enhancing mutu­al training cooperation and intelligence shar­ing. COAS appreciated the standard of train­ing and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their under­standing about regional security issues. On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, COAS was given a warm welcome and was present­ed a ‘Guard of Honour’ by a smartly turned out con­tingent. COAS also laid flo­ral wreath at the Memori­al Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.

Our Staff Reporter

