Govt to open 3 more crossing points at Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to open three more border crossing points along the Pak-Iran border with the Ministry of Interior giving the primary task to form a comprehensive action plan over the proposal.
A meeting that was held at the Ministry of Interior under the chair of Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti reviewed all the targets, including opening of three border crossing points, given by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.
Senior officers of the ministries of interior and narcotics control, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) attended the meeting.
To ensure law and order in the country is the first priority of the interim set-up, the interior minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. “Violent activities of any individual or a group would not be tolerated at all,” he said.
The minister said that a comprehensive policy would be formed to repatriate all foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. He also said that it was necessary to ascertain the jurisdiction of law enforcers to improve performance of police and security agencies. He added that modern training and resources would be provided to improve performance of civil armed forces.
Senator Bugti further said that the government would ensure foolproof security for foreigners working in Pakistan.
The Ministry of Interior on the directions of interior minister has summoned a meeting next week to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) on counterterrorism.