Govt to open 3 more crossing points at Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to open three more border crossing points along the Pak-Iran border with the Ministry of Interior giving the pri­mary task to form a com­prehensive action plan over the proposal.

A meeting that was held at the Ministry of Interior under the chair of Interim Interior Min­ister Sarfraz Ahmad Bug­ti reviewed all the tar­gets, including opening of three border cross­ing points, given by Care­taker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar.

Senior officers of the ministries of interior and narcotics control, An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Nation­al Counter Terrorism Au­thority (NACTA) attended the meeting.

To ensure law and order in the country is the first priority of the interim set-up, the interior minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. “Violent ac­tivities of any individual or a group would not be tol­erated at all,” he said.

The minister said that a comprehensive poli­cy would be formed to re­patriate all foreigners liv­ing in Pakistan illegally. He also said that it was neces­sary to ascertain the juris­diction of law enforcers to improve performance of police and security agen­cies. He added that mod­ern training and resources would be provided to im­prove performance of civ­il armed forces.

Senator Bugti further said that the government would ensure foolproof se­curity for foreigners work­ing in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Interior on the directions of interi­or minister has summoned a meeting next week to im­plement the National Ac­tion Plan (NAP) on coun­terterrorism.