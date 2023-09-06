Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Haris Nawaz assures businessmen of crime free environment

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The caretaker minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz has underlined the importance of the revival of business activities for the creation of more employment opportunities.
He observed that assistance will be extended to the businessmen community including the construction industry to ensure a peaceful and crime-free environment. He stated this while talking to a 12-member delegation of ABAD led by its Chairman Altaf Tai, here at his office on Tuesday.
The delegation informed the Interim Home Minister that ABAD members were facing acute challenges due to the issue of land grabbing in different city areas and the alleged involvement of local police.
“The issue of land grabbing is creating problems and frustrations among the business community as some police officials are involved in corrupt practices and criminally involved in land grabbing and encroachment of land of ABAD members”, the delegation added.
The Home Minister assured the delegation that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against anyone involved. 
“The DIG Special Branch is being issued specific directives to look into the alleged involvement of police officials in land grappling and to submit a comprehensive report in this regard,“ he said.

OUR STAFF REPORT

