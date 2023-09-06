 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy embarks on a historic tour to Pakistan 

LAHORE -The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy has made its grand arrival here and commenced a three-day tour filled with iconic moments, engaging activities, and an opportunity for cricket enthusiasts to get up close with this prestigious trophy. The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, since June 27. It has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England. The coveted trophy touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September. During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close. The trophy will be on display at the National Cricket Academy’s outdoor area on 6 September at 10 am for 40 minutes. The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to take place in India from 5 Oct to 19 Nov.