Wednesday, September 06, 2023
 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy embarks on a historic tour to Pakistan 

STAFF REPORT
September 06, 2023
LAHORE -The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy has made its grand arrival here and com­menced a three-day tour filled with iconic moments, engag­ing activities, and an oppor­tunity for cricket enthusiasts to get up close with this pres­tigious trophy. The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy be­gan its tour in India, the host of the tournament, since June 27. It has travelled to Austra­lia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England. The coveted trophy touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September. During this brief yet momentous visit, the tro­phy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close. The trophy will be on display at the National Cricket Academy’s outdoor area on 6 September at 10 am for 40 minutes. The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to take place in India from 5 Oct to 19 Nov. 

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

