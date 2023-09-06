Illegally stored 4,000 sugar sacks recovered during raids in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH - In a significant move against hoarders, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Alipur, Makram Sultan, in collaboration with the Special Branch, conducted a major op­eration targeting ware­houses and recovered 4,000 sacks of sugar, illegally stored by the hoarders.

AC Makram Sultan, working on tip-off, led a crackdown on hoarders in the tehsil Alipur area. The operation focused on warehouses located at Osmania Chowk and Seetpur Road, found two notorious hotspots for hoarding activities.

During the meticu­lously executed raid, a substantial cache of 4,000 sacks of sugar was seized from the possession of these hoarders. The swift and decisive action taken by the AC and his team dealt a significant blow to the hoarding net­work in the region.

Legal action is being taken against the hoard­ers. This action under­scores the commitment of local authorities to combat hoarding and ensure the fair distribu­tion of essential com­modities to the public.

The operation serves as a stark warning to hoarders that such ille­gal practices will not be tolerated, and authori­ties will continue to take stringent measures to safeguard the inter­ests of the community,