Italian Navy ship visits Pakistan, conducts sea exercise

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
KARACHI   -   Italian Navy ship MOROSINI visited Karachi and conduct­ed bilateral exercise with the Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival at the Karachi Port, the Ital­ian Navy ship was warmly welcomed by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Ambas­sador of Italy. According to a press release received here Tuesday, on completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN with em­barked helicopter and PAF fighters carried out sea exer­cise with visiting Italian ship to enhance interoperability between both navies. The sea exercise is aimed to strength­en mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other’s ex­perience. Concurrent to the ship’s visit, Director of Mili­tary Personnel of the Italian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrea GUEGLIO visited Pakistan and called on Commander Paki­stan Fleet Vice Admiral Mu­hammad Faisal Abbasi. 

