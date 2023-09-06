Italian Navy ship visits Pakistan, conducts sea exercise

KARACHI - Italian Navy ship MOROSINI visited Karachi and conducted bilateral exercise with the Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival at the Karachi Port, the Italian Navy ship was warmly welcomed by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Ambassador of Italy. According to a press release received here Tuesday, on completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN with embarked helicopter and PAF fighters carried out sea exercise with visiting Italian ship to enhance interoperability between both navies. The sea exercise is aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other’s experience. Concurrent to the ship’s visit, Director of Military Personnel of the Italian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrea GUEGLIO visited Pakistan and called on Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi.