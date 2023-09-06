Khadija Shah among 97 denied bail in May 9 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday announced its verdict on the bail application of 97 people including Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza, on May 9 incidents. The two memebr bench referred the bail petitions back to the trial court.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Asjad Javed Gural announced the verdict.

The court accepted the request of the Punjab government to add new provisions in the cases.

It has been said in the court remarks that new provisions have been added in the cases and the accused should be investigated according to the new provisions.

Therefore, the accused persons need to approach the trial court for bail after the new provisions.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Shah opposed the bail application.

The special prosecutor said most of the accused were on remand and investigations of the case were under way.