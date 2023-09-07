KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to offer admissions in all BS programs to Afghan students and charge them the same fees as Pakistani students. The purpose of this decision is to assist in the availability of trained medical personnel to deal with the health problems of war-torn Afghanistan.
This decision was taken in a meeting held at KMU, attended by vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, Director of ORIC Dr Zohaib Khan, Director IPMR Dr Irfanullah, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Afghan Consulate Deputy Consul General Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Maulana Tahir Nafis, Shahidullah Zaheer, and other relevant officials.
The meeting discussed various public welfare programs under the UNDP portfolio in detail. The possibility of further extending collaboration between the provincial government and UNDP in different social sectors also came under discussion on the occasion.
Speaking to the delegation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for enhanced cooperation from UNDP and other partner organizations in the merged tribal districts, which have suffered due to decades-long militancy. He urged both the government and donor agencies to focus on basic infrastructure development in these areas.
The Chief Minister appreciated the continued financial and technical support of UNDP being extended to the provincial government in various social sectors. He expressed hope that collaboration and cooperation between UNDP and the provincial government would continue in the future.
He also highlighted the need to strengthen police infrastructure in these areas to improve the law and order situation. Mr. Azam Khan suggested UNDP authorities carry out programs in the Rural Development sector of the province with the participation of the local community to ensure the sustainability of such programs.