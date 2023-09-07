KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Pe­shawar has decided to offer admissions in all BS programs to Afghan students and charge them the same fees as Paki­stani students. The purpose of this de­cision is to assist in the availability of trained medical personnel to deal with the health problems of war-torn Af­ghanistan.

This decision was taken in a meeting held at KMU, attended by vice-chancel­lor KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, Director of ORIC Dr Zohaib Khan, Director IPMR Dr Irfanullah, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Afghan Consulate Deputy Consul General Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Maula­na Tahir Nafis, Shahidullah Zaheer, and other relevant officials.

The meeting discussed various pub­lic welfare programs under the UNDP portfolio in detail. The possibility of further extending collaboration be­tween the provincial government and UNDP in different social sectors also came under discussion on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for en­hanced cooperation from UNDP and other partner organizations in the merged tribal districts, which have suf­fered due to decades-long militancy. He urged both the government and donor agencies to focus on basic infrastruc­ture development in these areas.

The Chief Minister appreciated the continued financial and technical sup­port of UNDP being extended to the provincial government in various so­cial sectors. He expressed hope that collaboration and cooperation between UNDP and the provincial government would continue in the future.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen police infrastructure in these areas to improve the law and or­der situation. Mr. Azam Khan suggested UNDP authorities carry out programs in the Rural Development sector of the province with the participation of the local community to ensure the sustain­ability of such programs.