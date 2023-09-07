KP Governor stresses need to align varsities education with technology

PESHAWAR - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, highlighted the need for aligning the education system in universities with emerging fields of new technologies. He urged the students to work positively for the development and prosperity of the country.
He was addressing the 13th Convocation of Hazara University, Manshera, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Caretaker Minister, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manshera, Bilal Shahid, faculty members, and students.
The Governor advised graduate students to change their mindset and adopt a positive way of thinking to achieve the country’s progress. He emphasized that venturing into new fields of technology and education is vital in the current world scenario of intense competition.
Governor Ghulam Ali further said that the improvement of public sector education institutions is a challenge that needs maximum allocation and utilization of available resources. He also stressed the importance of promoting a culture of research and self-reliance in university administration.
On the occasion, the Governor was briefed about the overall performance and achievements of the university. Later, he conferred degrees upon 500 students in Bachelor, Master, MPhil, and PhD programs.