KP Governor stresses need to align varsities education with technology

PESHAWAR - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, highlighted the need for aligning the education system in universities with emerging fields of new technologies. He urged the stu­dents to work positively for the devel­opment and prosperity of the country.

He was addressing the 13th Convoca­tion of Hazara University, Manshera, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Caretaker Minister, Dr. Mu­hammad Qasim, Chairman Higher Ed­ucation Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manshera, Bilal Shahid, faculty mem­bers, and students.

The Governor advised graduate stu­dents to change their mindset and adopt a positive way of thinking to achieve the country’s progress. He em­phasized that venturing into new fields of technology and education is vital in the current world scenario of intense competition.

Governor Ghulam Ali further said that the improvement of public sec­tor education institutions is a chal­lenge that needs maximum allocation and utilization of available resources. He also stressed the importance of promoting a culture of research and self-reliance in university adminis­tration.

On the occasion, the Governor was briefed about the overall performance and achievements of the university. Later, he conferred degrees upon 500 students in Bachelor, Master, MPhil, and PhD programs.