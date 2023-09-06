Lahore Master Plan: ACE charges Parvez Elahi, Moonis with illicit Rs10bn gains

Punjab’s former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi allegedly made substantial undue monetary gains in the Lahore Master Plan project, a senior official of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has said.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha alleged that the abuse of authority in the Lahore Master Plan project led to the misappropriation of Rs10 billion by Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Chattha said the former chief minister allegedly managed to approve the project in violation of the rules, adding that Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, a village in Kasur district, which stands at a distance of 50 kilometres from Lahore, was fraudulently added to the project.

The ACE official also cast doubts at the veracity of the documents related to the estate owned by Parvez Elahi in Kasur, insisting that these were all fake. A case was registered subsequently in this respect, he added.

According to Chattha, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a close aide of the former CM, was unlawfully given a grade 22 role. He also charged Parvez Elahi with making illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

