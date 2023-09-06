LHC dismisses Dr Yasmin’s post-arrest bail plea

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yas­min Rashid and others in a case of at­tacking Police Station, during May-9 violence. The bench, headed by Jus­tice Aalia Neelum, heard the post ar­rest bail petitions filed by Dr Yasmin Rashid and others.

During the proceedings, a pros­ecutor opposed the bail petitions, saying that after the addition of new offences in the case, the accused was required for investigations. He sub­mitted that no proceedings could be carried out on the petitions in these circumstances. At this, the bench also agreed with the stance of the pros­ecutor and dismissed the petitions.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over attacking Shadman Police Station, under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code. It is perti­nent to mention here that the police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).

ATC SENDS 81 PTI LEADERS, WORKERS TO JAIL ON JUDICIAL REMAND

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers to jail on judicial remand in cases re­lated to May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced 77 accused, includ­ing former MNA Aalia Hamza, fash­ion designer Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Ambreen, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their second physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, after addition of new offences.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical re­mand of the accused as investigation related to new offences could not be completed. However, the court turned down the request, adding that it had already granted twice physical remand of the accused after the addi­tion of new offences in the case.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial re­mand and ordered to produce them on September 19.