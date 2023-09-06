Man, nephew gunned down in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Some unidentified outlaws killed a man and his nephew in a house here at Kamer Mushani area on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased were identi­fied as— Naseer (56) and his nephew Aqib (30).

The reason behind the killings could not be ascertained yet, said the police.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy while further investigation was un­derway.

477 POS HELD IN AUGUST

Sargodha Police arrested 477 proclaimed of­fenders, 1,802 criminals, 157 notorious criminals and 10 dangerous gangs during the last month of August across the district.

According to a spokesperson, the police also re­covered 1,072 bullets, 160 pistols, two revolvers, 39 guns, 17 rifles, 111-kg hashish, 2.9-kg heroin , 5,079 litres of liquor and cash amounting to Rs5.8 millions from their possession.