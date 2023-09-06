Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Medical experts stress for promotion of breastfeeding practice

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
QUETTA  -  Medical experts on Tuesday high­lighted the need for creating aware­ness and promotion of breastfeed­ing practice to protect the health of mother and child.

They said that breastfeeding boosts immune system and protects against many complex diseases in children.

In a seminar held in Civil Hospi­tal Quetta on the occasion of the In­ternational Month of Breastfeeding Awareness, Director Nutrition Balo­chistan Dr Naeem Zirkoon expressed views about the health benefits of breastfeeding and said that mother’s milk is the basic right of a child.

He said that the aim of such semi­nars is to provide effective informa­tion regarding the benefits of moth­er’s milk. He said that a child should be fed exclusively with mother’s milk till the age of two years which is es­sential for the growth of a baby. “Sup­plying mother’s milk to a child is the primary responsibility of the society.” 

Zarkoon said all the stakeholders including the media, religious schol­ars, scholars also need to play an ef­fective role regarding the benefits of breast milk and the awareness of its consumption. The awareness semi­nar was organised with the support of Health Department Balochistan, UNICEF and Directorate Nutrition Cell Balochistan.

