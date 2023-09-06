Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mushaal apprises Abbas Jilani of plight of Kashmiris

Mushaal apprises Abbas Jilani of plight of Kashmiris
Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on yesterday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the plight of the Kashmiri people. The dis­cussion focused on enhanc­ing collaboration between the ministries of foreign af­fairs and human rights and projecting Pakistan’s point of view at international fora, in­cluding the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, said a Foreign Of­fice statement. Mushaal Hus­sein Mullick’s daughter Razia Sultana also accompanied her mother. The Foreign Minister and the SAPM also discussed the plight of the thousands of political activists, journalists and human rights defenders, who have been arrested by the Indian authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023