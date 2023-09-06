Mushaal apprises Abbas Jilani of plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on yesterday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the plight of the Kashmiri people. The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between the ministries of foreign affairs and human rights and projecting Pakistan’s point of view at international fora, including the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, said a Foreign Office statement. Mushaal Hussein Mullick’s daughter Razia Sultana also accompanied her mother. The Foreign Minister and the SAPM also discussed the plight of the thousands of political activists, journalists and human rights defenders, who have been arrested by the Indian authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).