NAB summons Bushra Bibi, Ali Muhammad Khan in 190m pound case

The National Accountability Bureau Wednesday summoned Bushra Bibi and Ali Muhammad Khan for investigation in 190 million pound scam in Lahore.

Both Bushra Bibi (former prime minister's wife) and Ali Muhammad Khan (former federal minister) have received the summons for investigation.

The summons includes the request for relevant documents related to the case.

The PTI chairman had also been summoned by the NAB Rawalpindi in this regard. On the same day, the accountability watchdog had also summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in connection with the £190 million NCA scam.

Earlier, again the PTI chief and former first lady Bushra Bibi were separately summoned.

The PTI chief and his wife were required to appear before the NAB in Rawalpindi, according to the NAB.

The deposed prime minister was told to appear before the accountability watchdog in the Toshakhana case as well, while the former first lady was told to appear in the Al-Qadir Trust case, according to the notice then.