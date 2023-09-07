New RPO renews pledge to root out terrorism, drug trafficking

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The newly appointed Re­gional Police Officer (RPO), Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday renewed his ambitious agenda that prioritis­es eradicating terrorism, eliminating drug trafficking and fostering sectarian harmony in Dera Ismail Khan.

In an exclusive interview with APP Satti empha­sised the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on society, vowing to take decisive actions against not only drug dealers but also their accomplices and those who enable their activities.

To tackle this pressing issue, a special campaign has been launched to target the primary sources of drug distribution, with a focus on areas in proximi­ty to educational institutions, the RPO said sharing his endeavours. Satti acknowledged that smuggling is a significant concern in the region, given its strate­gic location connecting three provinces. He reported substantial progress in controlling smuggling activi­ties following changes in the police team responsible for major routes, resulting in a 70 to 80 per cent re­duction in smuggling incidents.

In his commitment to eliminating terrorism, Satti plans to increase engagement with the local commu­nity and restructure the Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD). He also intends to coordinate efforts with other law enforcement agencies to conduct op­erations in specific areas, ultimately bolstering the police department’s role in the fight against terror.

Satti vowed to improving the quality of life for the residents and set goals for enhancing the traffic sys­tem, increasing the strength of traffic police, and tak­ing strict legal action against underage drivers, par­ticularly those operating Qingqi Rickshaws.

Recognising the importance of police welfare, Sat­ti intends to reward officers and officials who bring honour to the department while ensuring severe consequences for those who tarnish its reputation.