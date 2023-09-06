Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Nokia’s CEO to visit Pakistan soon

Web Desk
2:08 PM | September 06, 2023
Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif has revealed that the Scandinavian cellphone manufacturer Nokia’s CEO is expected to visit Pakistan soon.

The development came after Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and issues related to increasing IT exports, said a news release.

Dr Umar Saif said that there were great opportunities of increasing Pakistan’s IT exports in Scandinavian countries.

He said that CEO of Nokia was coming soon in Pakistan, adding that Nokia 4G phones were being assembled in Pakistan.

“5G and 6G technology would be discussed with CEO Nokia during his Pakistan visit,” he said as quoted by state-owned APP.

On the occasion, Wille Eerola congratulated Dr. Umar Saif on assuming office of Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

