Pakistan and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence is one of the important technolo­gies in the digital shift that is sup­porting businesses in expanding. In fact, according to the most re­cent research and market surveys, by 2025, AI will increase annual­ly at a rate of 52%, meaning that businesses all over the world will adopt it swiftly. National securi­ty, healthcare, logistics, and ed­ucation are just a handful of the sectors using AI right now. The World Economic Forum estimates that automation in the developing world might result in the loss of two-thirds of jobs.

The population of Pakistan and the stability of its government may be significantly impacted by this. Another factor that may in­crease the negative impacts of job loss due to AI automation is Paki­stan’s lack of access to education and technology. It is crucial to re­member that the influence of gen­erative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicat­ed and multidimensional and will depend on a range of factors, in­cluding the particular industries and job categories in question as well as governmental policies and regulations.

Positively, generative AI can boost production and efficiency, which will benefit the Pakistani economy. It can boost productiv­ity in manufacturing and agricul­ture by automating specialised op­erations like data processing and decision-making. Increased pro­ductivity and economic expansion may result from this. Additional­ly, the application of generative AI in developing nations can open up new job prospects in AI-relat­ed industries like data analysis, software development, and ma­chine learning in Pakistan, where unemployment is already high. It can also aid in enhancing school­ing. For students, it can be uti­lised to design tailored learning experiences. This could result in better educational achievements and more people having access to school in developing nations.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that the beneficial effects of generative AI in Pakistan will be influenced by the availability of resources like ener­gy, internet connectivity, and a com­petent workforce, as well as by gov­ernmental rules and regulations. A few countries are making signifi­cant investments in AI. Developed nations are gaining an advantage by moving first. Pakistan should, there­fore, work to provide a better set­ting for the application of AI.

ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,

Jamshoro.