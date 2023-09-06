Pakistan and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence is one of the important technologies in the digital shift that is supporting businesses in expanding. In fact, according to the most recent research and market surveys, by 2025, AI will increase annually at a rate of 52%, meaning that businesses all over the world will adopt it swiftly. National security, healthcare, logistics, and education are just a handful of the sectors using AI right now. The World Economic Forum estimates that automation in the developing world might result in the loss of two-thirds of jobs.
The population of Pakistan and the stability of its government may be significantly impacted by this. Another factor that may increase the negative impacts of job loss due to AI automation is Pakistan’s lack of access to education and technology. It is crucial to remember that the influence of generative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicated and multidimensional and will depend on a range of factors, including the particular industries and job categories in question as well as governmental policies and regulations.
Positively, generative AI can boost production and efficiency, which will benefit the Pakistani economy. It can boost productivity in manufacturing and agriculture by automating specialised operations like data processing and decision-making. Increased productivity and economic expansion may result from this. Additionally, the application of generative AI in developing nations can open up new job prospects in AI-related industries like data analysis, software development, and machine learning in Pakistan, where unemployment is already high. It can also aid in enhancing schooling. For students, it can be utilised to design tailored learning experiences. This could result in better educational achievements and more people having access to school in developing nations.
It’s crucial to keep in mind that the beneficial effects of generative AI in Pakistan will be influenced by the availability of resources like energy, internet connectivity, and a competent workforce, as well as by governmental rules and regulations. A few countries are making significant investments in AI. Developed nations are gaining an advantage by moving first. Pakistan should, therefore, work to provide a better setting for the application of AI.
ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,
Jamshoro.