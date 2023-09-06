6 September marks a remarkable event in Pakistan’s history that showcased an enduring power of unity in diversity. Pakistanis on this day not only celebrate the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces but also honour the strength of unity in its diversity. The Defence day celebrates the resilience of a country that unites a nation to defend its sovereignty, integrity and protect its people.

The war of 1965, proved to be a defining moment in Pakistan’s history. The event underscored Pakistani spirit of unity in the face of adversity. The phenomenal display of unity demonstrated that diversity is a well spring of collective strength and resilience. This day also reminds the nation of a responsibility to protect its borders. The citizens realise that the responsibility doesn’t only fall on uniformed personals but on them as well.

Historically, this day holds immense significance. It was on 6 September in 1965 that Pakistan faced it’s enemy from western border and showcased its unwavering resolve and indomitable spirit. Events of the great triumph highlight the courage and heroism of our soldiers and leaders. The nation stood one against its adversary.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the unity during the 1965 war was the way it transcended Pakistan’s diverse ethnic and regional divides. From the streets of Karachi to the rugged terrains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a sense of oneness prevailed. Punjabis, Pashtun, Sindhis, Baloch and various other ethnic groups put aside their differences to stand united in defence of their homeland. The national identity took precedence over all other affiliations.

The unity among Pakistanis was not confined to the home front. Politicians and diplomats worked in harmony, presenting a united front to the international community. The leadership’s determination to safeguard the nation’s interests in the face of adversity was emblematic of the collective spirit that ran through all levels of society.

Unity during the war extended beyond emotional support. Pakistanis from all walks of life contributed to the war effort. Citizens donated generously to funds set up to support the armed forces and their families. Volunteers provided essential services to soldiers and their families. Women also played a vital role by volunteering in hospitals, raising funds, and boosting the morale of soldiers on the frontlines.

The defence day continues to be an opportunity to remember those who laid their lives for the defence of the nation. It also aims to inspire the youth and remind them the fact that diverse nations can overcome the obstacles when unified. This day puts emphasis on idea of national cohesion. It reiterates that rather dividing us, this diversity should be a source of strength, enriching our collective identity.

The day also recognises the struggle and determination of our non muslim uniformed personals. As per available accounts fifty-eight non-Muslim militant personals laid their lives for Pakistan. Six non-Muslim soldiers sacrificed their lives in the war of 1965. Therefore, as a nation we must honour the white part of our flag who are whole heartedly ready to sacrifice for this land. Paying high regards to our minorities can contribute to overcome the communal tensions in Pakistan which recently emerged.

The idea of promoting unity in diversity goes beyond the borders. Its message resonates globally. Communal tensions and challenges are problems that affect the nations across the globe. The example of Pakistan in context of 6 September, serves as a reminder that diversity is strength rather than a burden. Together we can create more inclusive communities that thrive on richness of their various components.

Pakistan’s Defence Day is a tale of unity in diversity stands as a beacon of hope in a world beset by polarisation and divides. It proves that despite our differences, we can unify behind one another to advance a shared goal. Beyond national boundaries, this oneness resonates with other countries that seek harmony in the midst of variety.

Let us not only remember our great martyrs of September 6 but also reaffirm our dedication to maintaining our togetherness. Let this day serve as a reminder that we are stronger together, that diversity is a strength, and that patriotism cuts across all barriers. Pakistan may keep shining as a ray of hope for a world seeking harmony in diversity by recognising our shared identity and maintaining the values of togetherness.