Pakistan marks Defence Day today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani nation is marking the Defence and Martyrs Day today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces had crossed in­ternational border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but our valiant Armed Forces backed by the entire nation foiled nefarious de­signs of the enemy.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Spe­cial prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperi­ty of the country and inde­pendence of Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs. President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have said that amidst Pakistan facing mul­tiple security challenges of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stood united alongside the Pakistan De­fence Forces to thwart evil designs against the integ­rity and prosperity of the country. “The world also acknowledges the role our Armed Forces played in maintaining peace in var­ious countries under the United Nations peacekeep­ing missions. We are com­mitted to following the pol­icy of peace as a hallmark of our foreign policy,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Defence Day, annual­ly observed on September 6. He said the Defence Day was remembered as the day of vigour, bravery, cour­age and resilience. It stood out in history as a symbol of national pride, integri­ty and sovereignty, he add­ed. He said the defence of the country was not limited to September 6 alone, rath­er stretched upon an entire lifetime and encompassed all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which needed to be guard­ed. Prime Minister Kakar said the brave sons of the soil, especially the Shu­hada who laid down their lives but did not let the en­emy move an inch to fulfil its nefarious designs. Chair­man Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Paki­stan have paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their fam­ilies and war veterans on the 58th Defence and Mar­tyrs’ Day. On 6th Septem­ber 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, de­termination and faith. In­deed this day and associ­ated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our gen­erations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sac­rifice in the defence of our motherland. “We owe our freedom & peace to un­precedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces re­main committed to ensur­ing the defence of moth­erland against all internal and external threats. Hos­tile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, In­shaAllah,” says a press re­lease issued by the ISPR di­rectorate.