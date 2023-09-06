Pakistan marks Defence Day today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani nation is marking the Defence and Martyrs Day today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.
It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces had crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but our valiant Armed Forces backed by the entire nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.
The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs. President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have said that amidst Pakistan facing multiple security challenges of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stood united alongside the Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of the country. “The world also acknowledges the role our Armed Forces played in maintaining peace in various countries under the United Nations peacekeeping missions. We are committed to following the policy of peace as a hallmark of our foreign policy,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Defence Day, annually observed on September 6. He said the Defence Day was remembered as the day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience. It stood out in history as a symbol of national pride, integrity and sovereignty, he added. He said the defence of the country was not limited to September 6 alone, rather stretched upon an entire lifetime and encompassed all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which needed to be guarded. Prime Minister Kakar said the brave sons of the soil, especially the Shuhada who laid down their lives but did not let the enemy move an inch to fulfil its nefarious designs. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their families and war veterans on the 58th Defence and Martyrs’ Day. On 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith. Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland. “We owe our freedom & peace to unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” says a press release issued by the ISPR directorate.