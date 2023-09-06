Pakistan, South Africa women cricket teams honoured

LAHORE - Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the Caretaker Sports Minister of Sindh, hosted a special dinner in Karachi on Tuesday to honor the women’s cricket teams of Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan women cricket team on Monday defeated South Africa women to complete a historic whitewash over the visitors. The national women team has ef­fectively become the first Asian country to complete a whitewash over South Africa at home.

During the ceremony, both teams were presented with tra­ditional Ajrak as a gift by the es­teemed chief guest, Dr Junaid Ali Shah. The South African women’s team was particularly impressed by the warm and traditional hos­pitality extended to them by the Sindh Caretaker Sports Minister and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the event. Add­ing to the festive atmosphere, a cultural music program was also organized, which delighted spectators, especially the women cricketers from both sides.

Several distinguished guests attended the dinner, includ­ing former Test Cricketer Moin Khan, former hockey Olympian Islahuddin, Sindh Home Minis­ter Brig Haris Nawaz (R), Consul General of Turkey, and Senior General Manager of the National Bank Stadium, Arshad Khan and other notable ones.

In a special interaction with the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Moin Khan and Islahud­din offered their congratulations on their T20 series victory and conveyed their best wishes for the upcoming ODI series. They hoped that the national women team will continue their winning momentum and try to produce more fruitful results.