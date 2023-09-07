Peshawar police arrested 98 criminals in August

PESHAWAR - The Capital City Police, in various op­erations during August, identified 42 gangs of street criminals involved in dacoities, thefts, mobile snatching, and other serious crimes and arrest­ed 98 offenders.

According to CCPO Ashfaq Anwar, an amount of over 4.8 million rupees, 224 snatched mobile phones, 11 ve­hicles, 79 motorcycles, 10 tola gold, 4 rickshaws, prize bonds, and other val­uables have been recovered from the arrested criminals.

The CCPO further said that to ensure the safety of people’s lives, and prop­erty, and the maintenance of law and order, the City Police have not only identified troubled areas but also pre­pared fresh lists of people released from jails, drug mafias, and criminals of various kinds. He said some Afghan nationals, habitual thieves, and street criminals were also among the listed people.

The CCPO said apart from other re­coveries, 27 stolen compressors, lap­tops, LCDs, and weapons used during the crimes were also recovered from their possession. He said the arrest­ed criminals were involved in armed robberies, dacoities, motorcars and motorcycles snatching and lifting, and other serious crimes. He further informed that some of these criminals also used to change the chassis num­bers of stolen vehicles and later shift the same to various cities.