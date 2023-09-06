Wednesday, September 06, 2023
PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 06, 2023
LAHORE - The Prime Minister Tal­ent Hunt Badminton Trials, a groundbreak­ing initiative aimed at identifying and nurtur­ing exceptional talent among Pakistan’s youth, concluded on Tuesday in Sargodha with resounding success. 

The trials were organized separately for women and men by Kinnaird College for Women Lahore and the Uni­versity of Sargodha, respec­tively, said Ammara Rubab, head of Sports of Kinnaird Col­lege. These trials witnessed an overwhelming turnout of enthusiastic young girls and boys, all were enthusiastic and passionate for a chance to showcase their unique skills and talents, she said. 

“We are thrilled by the in­credible response, we re­ceived from the youth of Sar­godha,” said Ammara Rubab, the event organizer. She said this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to em­power our youth and harness their talents to drive Paki­stan’s progress. 

Pakistan, South Africa women cricket teams honoured

Ahmad Khan Haral, rep­resenting the University of Sargodha, said: “The trials in Sargodha have laid the foun­dation for a brighter future for our nation. We believe that nurturing these talents will not only benefit the individu­als but will also contribute significantly to the develop­ment of Pakistan as a whole.” 

The momentum generated by the trials in Sargodha is set to continue as the Prime Min­ister Talent Hunt trials at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Com­plex in Rawalpindi will take place today (Wednesday). As­piring youth from this vibrant city are encouraged to partici­pate and seize the opportuni­ty to shine on a national stage.

