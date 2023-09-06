Police foil smuggling bid, seize huge quantity of illegal arms

SIALKOT - An attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of illegal arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to Sialkot foiled, the accused was arrested and a huge quantity of weapons was recovered.
According to police, SHO Begowala police station Inspector Irshad Ahmed alongwith the team conducted successful operation and arrested the accused-- Imran who was illegally smuggling weapons from KPK to other districts.
The police seized 32 pistols 30-bore, 3 pistols 9mm, a rifle 44 bore and 149 magazines from him. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION CONDUCTED
Sialkot Municipal Corporation Administrator Muhammad Iqbal conducted anti-encroachment operation in the different areas of Sialkot district. All kinds of temporary encroachments were removed in Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Kalan, Lahai Bazaar, Railway Road and Chowk Allama Iqbal and people were arrested on the spot for repeated violations. Anti-encroachment Inspector Mustansar Khan, anti-encroachment team and police personnel were present.