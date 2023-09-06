Police foil smuggling bid, seize huge quantity of illegal arms

SIALKOT - An attempt to smuggle a huge con­signment of illegal arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to Sialkot foiled, the accused was arrested and a huge quantity of weapons was recovered.

According to police, SHO Begow­ala police station Inspector Irshad Ahmed alongwith the team conduct­ed successful operation and arrested the accused-- Imran who was illegally smuggling weapons from KPK to oth­er districts.

The police seized 32 pistols 30-bore, 3 pistols 9mm, a rifle 44 bore and 149 magazines from him. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION CONDUCTED

Sialkot Municipal Corporation Administrator Muhammad Iqbal conducted anti-encroachment op­eration in the different areas of Sialkot district. All kinds of tempo­rary encroachments were removed in Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Kalan, Lahai Bazaar, Railway Road and Chowk Allama Iqbal and people were arrested on the spot for re­peated violations. Anti-encroach­ment Inspector Mustansar Khan, anti-encroachment team and police personnel were present.