Police recapture Parvez Elahi despite repeated court warnings

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi before court today.
ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Police on Tuesday recaptured Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, just a few hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention and ordered his release.
The Islamabad Police rearrested former Punjab Chief Minister Elahi soon after he was released from Police Lines Headquarters. The police detained him once again at the main gate of Police Lines Headquarters and shifted him to unknown location.
Islamabad Police spokesman told reporters that the counterterrorism department (CTD) apprehended Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for his alleged involvement in a case number 3/23 lodged with Police Station CTD. The arrest of Elahi by Islamabad Police triggered a storm of criticism against police on social media.
Sardar Abdul Razziq, the lawyer of Parvez Elahi while talking to reporters condemned the police action against his client. He said that the police had not only made mockery of law and justice system but also crossed all the limits.
Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the detention orders of Parvez Elahi under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and ordered his release. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of a petition filed by Elahi through his counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan challenging his detention under 3 MPO.
Besides issuing Elahi’s releasing order, the bench said that Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad and the petitioner shall appear, in person, on the next date of hearing. After hearing of the arguments, the IHC bench said that prima-facie, it is established that the impugned order has been passed without having any lawful authority, incriminating evidence, prima facie in violation of the order passed by the Lahore High Court, Lahore.
It added, “Apparently, the persons / officials, who arrested the petitioner, have committed contempt of Court for which proper proceedings have been initiated in the Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore and notices have been issued to the Inspector General of Police, ICT, Islamabad and other delinquents, hence by placing reliance upon the law laid down by Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case reported as “Federation of Pakistan v. Mrs. Amtul Jalil Khawaja” (PLD 2003 SC 442) and “Maulvi Farid Ahmad v. Government of West Pakistan” (PLD 1965 Lahore 135), the impugned order dated 01.09.2023, passed by District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad, is suspended and the petitioner namely Ch Parvez Elahi, is ordered to be released forthwith, if not required in any other case.”
Justice Jahangiri also said, “the petitioner is directed to ensure that after being released from jail, he will not participate in any unlawful activity nor contribute to any activity harmful for the public safety and tranquility in the society.”
In his petition, the petitioner challenged the order dated 01.09.2023, passed by District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad, whereby the petitioner has been detained under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 for a period of fifteen (15) days.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner was in the custody of police since 01.06.2023; he has not committed any offence, there is no evidence in support of allegations levelled in the impugned order; the impugned order is not a speaking one, malafide, without jurisdiction, erroneous and not tenable under the law, hence liable to be set-aside.
He also contended that the petitioner is behind the bars since last more than three months, was released by the orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore wherein the LHC has categorically mentioned that “Petitioner shall not be arrested in terms mentioned therein including the NAB or any other authority / agency / office etc., nor shall be detained under any law relating to preventive detention.”
The counsel further contended that the respondent / government has not assailed this order, so the petitioner was released and while he was proceeding towards his residence, he was apprehended by the police on the basis of impugned order dated 01.09.2023, passed by District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad, so wife of the petitioner applied for recovery of her husband / Pervaiz Elahi (detenue) confined in Attock Jail pursuant to an order of District Magistrate Islamabad passed under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, wherein the Lahore High Court, Lahore has given observation in Writ Petition No.54396 of 2023, titled as “Qaisara Elahi v. Care Taker Government of Punjab, etc.”, which is as under:
“07. Without going into the merit of detention order passed by District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, it is settled position of law that application and extent of respective Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance is limited to the Capital Territory of Islamabad and it has no extension to any province of Pakistan, therefore, District Magistrate Islamabad had no authority to issue any order for arrest or detention of detenu who was residing and present in another province and that too in the custody of NAB or the Court; vires of such order can be challenged at appropriate forum but by all means Islamabad Police has interfered into the jurisdiction of this Court and also violated the order of this Court dated 01.09.2023 passed in Writ Petition No. 53749/2023 titled Elahi vs Care Taker Government of Punjab, etc which was in the form of direction like “as not to arrest or detain the detenu in any case or even under any law relating to preventive detention”. If Islamabad Police were acting under the order of a District Magistrate, they can simply report back to the magistrate with a copy of restraining order of this Court, but arrest of detenu was not justified in any circumstances which is illegal, therefore, when the arrest was illegal, the detention of detenu (Mr. Elahi) also becomes as one without lawful authority.”(emphasis added)
Petitioner’s counsel argued that no F.I.R. against the petitioner has ever been registered for provoking or creating disturbance of law and order situation or participation.