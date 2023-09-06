Political instability’s effect on Pakistan’s growth

I would like to draw the attention of our concerned authorities to the dire condition of political sta­bility in our country. Political in­stability has significantly ham­pered Pakistan’s economic growth over the years. Frequent chang­es in leadership, civil unrest, and a volatile security situation have created an atmosphere of uncer­tainty that discourages foreign in­vestment and hampers domestic economic activities. The country’s political landscape, marked by power struggles and corruption al­legations, often leads to policy in­consistency and delayed decision-making, further eroding investor confidence. This instability also diverts government attention and resources away from implement­ing long-term economic reforms, hindering efforts to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure development.

Moreover, the security challenges associated with political instability have detrimental effects on trade and commerce. Frequent protests, strikes, and demonstrations dis­rupt daily business operations, causing supply chain disruptions and increasing costs for business­es. The prevalence of terrorism and internal conflicts not only de­ters foreign investors and tourists but also necessitates significant government spending on securi­ty measures, diverting funds from essential sectors like education and healthcare. The lack of politi­cal stability also negatively impacts credit ratings, making it difficult for Pakistan to access internation­al markets and secure favourable borrowing terms. Overall, the in­tertwined relationship between political instability and economic growth remains a pressing concern for Pakistan’s development.

RAKHSHI AFTAB,

Karachi.