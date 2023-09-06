Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : Hesco spokesman

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has sent its teams to different areas to restore the power supply affected by technical teams. The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that the power supply to 132-KV Qasimabad Grid Station, CT of HAD was suspended due to a Technical fault, however, the Technical team was working on changing CT and the power supply will be restored within two hours. He further informed that the power supply to the 11 KV sadder feeder was also suspended due to safety purposes and the power supply to be restored soon.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Operation Division Gari Khata Syed Aqib Abbas Shah and SDO HESCO Saddar Sub Division Waqar Ahmed informed that HESCO operation and GSO teams were busy restoring the power supply. HESCO Management apologize inconvenience caused to its customers, He added.