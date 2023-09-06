Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : Hesco spokesman

APP
September 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has sent its teams to different areas to restore the power supply affected by technical teams. The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that the power supply to 132-KV Qasimabad Grid Station, CT of HAD was suspended due to a Technical fault, however, the Technical team was working on changing CT and the power supply will be restored within two hours. He further informed that the power supply to the 11 KV sadder feeder was also suspended due to safety purposes and the power supply to be restored soon.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Operation Division Gari Khata Syed Aqib Abbas Shah and SDO HESCO Saddar Sub Division Waqar Ahmed informed that HESCO operation and GSO teams were busy restoring the power supply. HESCO Management apologize inconvenience caused to its customers, He added.

 

 

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1693878573.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023