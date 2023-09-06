President lauds Turkish support to Islamabad’s principled stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkiye have reit­erated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas for mutual benefit.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Com­mander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlio­glu, who along with his delega­tion called on the President, at Ai­wan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attend­ed by Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Am­jad Khan Niazi, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, and government officials of both the sides.

During the meeting, the Presi­dent said that both the countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having similar stance on various issues. He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including the mari­time and defence cooperation.

The President lauded the regu­lar participation of the navies of the two brotherly countries in bi­lateral and multilateral exercis­es, adding that the close naval co­operation was a manifestation of strong relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the meeting, the Presi­dent highlighted the atrocities be­ing committed by the Indian Secu­rity Forces against the Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK), besides expressing concern over perse­cution of minorities in India. He stressed that the international community should take notice of the human rights abuses in IIOJK as well as the persecution of mi­norities in India. The President appreciated the Turkish support to Pakistan’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces said that cooperation be­tween the two countries would grow further, adding that his visit would prove beneficial in further cementing bilateral defence rela­tions between Pakistan and Turkey.

Earlier, the President conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Mil­itary) upon the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces in recogni­tion of his services for promoting maritime and naval cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.