Wednesday, September 06, 2023
PSX sheds 216 points
APP
September 06, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday as it lost 394.77 points and closed at 45,491.48 points against 45,707.42 of the previous trading day, showing a decline of 0.47 per cent. A total of 55,028,384 shares were traded during the day as compared to the last day’s 139,251,269, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs3.047 billion against Rs4.476 billion on the last trading day. As many as 296 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 103 gained and 164 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

