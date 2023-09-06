Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis finals today 

LAHORE - The Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament will conclude today (Wednesday) at the Modern Club Karachi. In the men’s singles quarters, Mahateer w/o Umair Anwar, Farhan Altaf beat Ibrahim Iltifat 9-7, Baqir Ali beat Asif Bachani 8-0 and Farhan Mustafa beat Zubair Raja 8-2. In U-17 singles quarters, Taimoor Ansari beat Ahsan Ahmed 8-5. In U-17 singles semis, Hazik Areejo beat Is­mail Aftab 8-5. In girls U-17 singles semis, Daliah Shazim beat Hibah Rizwan 8-0 and Inaya Sayyed beat Eschelle Asif 7-6, rtd. In U-15 singles quarters, Arsh Imran beat Mahd Shehzad 1-4, 5-3, 4-2. In U-13 singles quarters, Is­mail Aftab beat Yahya Hal­eem 4-0, 4-0 and Arsh Imran beat Naeel Sohaib 5-3, 4-0. In U-11 singles quarters, Naeel Sohaib beat Azan Im­ran 4-0, 4-0, Bilal Sheikh beat Qazi Ahyan Babar 4-0, 4-0. The finals and closing cer­emony will take place today (Wednesday) at 5pm at Mod­ern Club. M Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi, will be chief guest while Faraz ur Rehman, President KATI, and Sheikh Umer Rehan, CE Ma­ria Edible Oil Industries, will be guest of honor.