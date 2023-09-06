The recent incident in Jaranwala, where a Christian priest was shot and wounded, serves as a stark reminder of the religious tensions that continue to plague our society. This disturbing act of violence comes just weeks after a vigilante mob attacked churches and displaced hundreds of members of the Christian community. While accountability must prevail, it is imperative that we shift our focus from mere security measures to tackling the broader issue at hand: religious polarisation.

The assailant’s actions were undoubtedly fueled by religious intolerance, as he demanded the priest recite an Islamic verse and resorted to violence when the priest recited a Christian prayer instead. This incident raises serious questions about the government’s failure to implement adequate security measures to protect religious minorities, particularly those who play vital roles in their communities, such as priests who conduct sermons and church services.

Efforts have been made to restore calm in Jaranwala with a substantial deployment of armed paramilitary troopers, but tensions remain high, and Christians who were displaced from their homes are living in fear of further violence. It is evident that we must go beyond security measures and address the root causes of religious polarisation.

The attack last month, which resulted from allegations of blasphemy and led to the destruction of churches and homes, serves as a grim reminder of the volatile nature of religious tensions in our society. Blasphemy accusations have historically led to horrific acts of mob violence, even though the punishment for blasphemy is already severe in our legal system. The government’s responsibility goes beyond promises of protection; it should actively work to counteract the radicalisation and polarisation that allow such incidents to occur.

Religious diversity has been a hallmark of Pakistan, and it is disheartening to witness the division that has emerged over the years. To combat religious intolerance and polarisation, we must take a multifaceted approach. Religious leaders from all communities should engage in dialogues aimed at fostering unity and harmony, and strict measures must be taken to curb hate speech and incitement to violence, regardless of the religious background of the perpetrators.