Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Rupee sheds Rs1.42 against dollar

September 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed a devaluation of Rs1.42 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs307.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs305.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs320.8 and Rs324 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs330.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.08, whereas a decrease of 74 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 385.22 as compared to the last closing of Rs 385.96. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 39 paisas each to close at Rs 83.60 and Rs 81.87 respectively.

