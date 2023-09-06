Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Saif says top priority being accorded to solve IT sector problems
APP
September 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday said addressing the issues faced by mobile manufacturers and the IT sector was the topmost priority of the government. “Forthcoming months would witness substantial progress in the IT and telecom sector” the minister, in a statement on the officially X (formerly twitter handle), said. Dr Umar Saif expressed the government’s resolve to encourage and promote the manufacturing of affordable and high-quality mobile phones in Pakistan. He said local manufacturing would help reduce reliance on mobile phone imports, curbing the outflow of foreign exchange. He said this initiative had the potential to generate employment opportunities at the local level while also propelling Pakistan’s high-tech industry forward. The minister said supporting local manufacturing aligned with the government’s vision of self-reliance and economic growth

