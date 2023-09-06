Senate panel observes serious irregularities in costruction cost of IPPs projects

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Committee on Power has observed serious irregulari­ties in the construction cost of the IPPs projects, capacity payments to them during annual mainte­nance and over-invoicing.

The Senate Committee on Power that met under the Chair­manship of Senator Saifullah Abro grilled the power division and NEPRA over inflated elec­tricity bills that led to country­wide protest. The committee discussed the recent high elec­tricity bills rates that created resentment among the masses. The committee received detailed briefing from the Power Division

Stunning revelation were made regarding the construction cost of various IPPs made coal power projects. The committee was in­formed that the construction cost of the Jamshoro coal power plant is $1.2b, while cost of the same capacity Sahiwal Power Plant was $1.78b, Port Qasim Power Plant $1.98b and China Hub Power $2b. The committee astonished over such a huge cost difference between Jamshoro and other coal power plants. The commit­tee asked the power division that who determines the construction cost of the IPPs projects? “We will review the construction cost of all these projects with the help of ex­perts,” Saifullah Abro maintained.

Saifullah Abro said that in all the political parties there are people who are protecting the interest of the IPPs. He said that to benefit some individuals, local IPPs were declared foreign investors as and they were given dollar indexation. He said that the every agreement have clauses which prescribe pen­alties for fraud and misreporting. The IPPs have done over invoic­ing which needs to be investigated and those found involved will be punished. Whoever is responsible for the wrong contracts will be brought to justice, he warned.

The committee inquired regard­ing the capacity payments done to the IPPs. Chief Executive Officer of the National Power Control Center revealed that IPPs are given capac­ity payments even when they are on scheduled outages. A month-long scheduled outage occurs, he added. The Senate panel ques­tioned that under which law Inde­pendent Power Producers(IPPs) were paid capacity payments dur­ing the annual maintenance?

Senator Saifullah Abro said such payments are against the rules and directed to provide full details of such payments. The Committee also recommended the govern­ment to provide one slab benefit to the consumers using up to 200 units’ electricity and they should be charged additional tariff only on the additional units over and above 200 units. Abro said that IPPs should not work indepen­dently without monitoring leading to over invoicing. He said that the entire infrastructure needs reex­amination and review on clauses of misinformation and fraud.

The committee remarked that the entire power sector has been set up by IPPs and inquired on what basis the payments were made to them. The committee expressed reservation on non-provision of 10 years break down of payment to IPPs and resented that IPP being the center of the power division should know de­tails on finger tips. The committee reiterated that the people of our country will never get relief until the appointment of unqualified officers in the Power Division. It was informed that government was negotiating with IPPs to re­duce power tariff. “Out of the 46 IPPs, 34 companies have signed contracts during the previous government,” the official said. The officials said that Rs72 billion ben­efits achieved from revised agree­ment with IPPs has been passed on to the power consumers.