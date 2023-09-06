Senate panel observes serious irregularities in costruction cost of IPPs projects

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Committee on Power has observed serious irregularities in the construction cost of the IPPs projects, capacity payments to them during annual maintenance and over-invoicing.
The Senate Committee on Power that met under the Chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro grilled the power division and NEPRA over inflated electricity bills that led to countrywide protest. The committee discussed the recent high electricity bills rates that created resentment among the masses. The committee received detailed briefing from the Power Division
Stunning revelation were made regarding the construction cost of various IPPs made coal power projects. The committee was informed that the construction cost of the Jamshoro coal power plant is $1.2b, while cost of the same capacity Sahiwal Power Plant was $1.78b, Port Qasim Power Plant $1.98b and China Hub Power $2b. The committee astonished over such a huge cost difference between Jamshoro and other coal power plants. The committee asked the power division that who determines the construction cost of the IPPs projects? “We will review the construction cost of all these projects with the help of experts,” Saifullah Abro maintained.
Saifullah Abro said that in all the political parties there are people who are protecting the interest of the IPPs. He said that to benefit some individuals, local IPPs were declared foreign investors as and they were given dollar indexation. He said that the every agreement have clauses which prescribe penalties for fraud and misreporting. The IPPs have done over invoicing which needs to be investigated and those found involved will be punished. Whoever is responsible for the wrong contracts will be brought to justice, he warned.
The committee inquired regarding the capacity payments done to the IPPs. Chief Executive Officer of the National Power Control Center revealed that IPPs are given capacity payments even when they are on scheduled outages. A month-long scheduled outage occurs, he added. The Senate panel questioned that under which law Independent Power Producers(IPPs) were paid capacity payments during the annual maintenance?
Senator Saifullah Abro said such payments are against the rules and directed to provide full details of such payments. The Committee also recommended the government to provide one slab benefit to the consumers using up to 200 units’ electricity and they should be charged additional tariff only on the additional units over and above 200 units. Abro said that IPPs should not work independently without monitoring leading to over invoicing. He said that the entire infrastructure needs reexamination and review on clauses of misinformation and fraud.
The committee remarked that the entire power sector has been set up by IPPs and inquired on what basis the payments were made to them. The committee expressed reservation on non-provision of 10 years break down of payment to IPPs and resented that IPP being the center of the power division should know details on finger tips. The committee reiterated that the people of our country will never get relief until the appointment of unqualified officers in the Power Division. It was informed that government was negotiating with IPPs to reduce power tariff. “Out of the 46 IPPs, 34 companies have signed contracts during the previous government,” the official said. The officials said that Rs72 billion benefits achieved from revised agreement with IPPs has been passed on to the power consumers.