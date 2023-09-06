Shadab named head coach for SAFF U19 Championship 

LAHORE -Shadab Iftikhar would lead the U19 football team as Head Coach in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023, scheduled to be held in Nepal from September 21 to 30. Pakistan Football Federation has introduced Shadab Iftikhar as the newest addition to their technical team, according to a PFF spokesman. Holding a UEFA A Licence Coach certification, Iftikhar boasts a rich background. He fulfilled the role of a scout under Roberto Martinez, contributing his expertise to both Wigan Athletic and Everton Football Club, each for a two-year span. He has also worked for the Royal Belgium Football Federation as an opposition scout during the Euro 2020 and Qatar World Cup 2022.