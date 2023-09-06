Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Shadab named head coach for SAFF U19 Championship 

STAFF REPORT
September 06, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Shadab Iftikhar would lead the U19 football team as Head Coach in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023, sched­uled to be held in Nepal from September 21 to 30. Pakistan Football Federation has in­troduced Shadab Iftikhar as the newest addition to their technical team, according to a PFF spokesman. Holding a UEFA A Licence Coach cer­tification, Iftikhar boasts a rich background. He fulfilled the role of a scout under Ro­berto Martinez, contributing his expertise to both Wigan Athletic and Everton Foot­ball Club, each for a two-year span. He has also worked for the Royal Belgium Football Federation as an opposition scout during the Euro 2020 and Qatar World Cup 2022. 

