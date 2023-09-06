Unemployment crisis in Pakistan

I am writing to express my deep concern about the growing issue of unemployment in Pakistan, a challenge that demands urgent at­tention from both the government and society at large.

The unemployment rate in our country has reached alarming levels, and it is disheartening to witness the impact it has on countless families and individu­als. This crisis not only threatens the economic stability of our na­tion but also poses significant so­cial and psychological challeng­es. Young graduates, who should be embarking on promising ca­reers, are instead grappling with uncertainty and despair. This not only hinders their person­al growth but also hampers the overall progress of our nation.

One of the primary reasons be­hind this crisis is the mismatch be­tween the skills possessed by the workforce and the demands of the job market. There is an urgent need to revamp the education sys­tem to ensure that it equips stu­dents with practical and relevant skills that align with the evolv­ing job market. Vocational train­ing and skill development pro­grammes should be emphasised, enabling individuals to acquire skills that are in demand both lo­cally and globally.

Furthermore, promoting entre­preneurship can play a pivotal role in addressing the unemployment challenge. By creating a support­ive environment for startups and small businesses, the government can encourage innovation and job creation. Access to funding, sim­plified regulations, and mentor­ship programmes can empower individuals to take the initiative and become job creators rather than job seekers.

Lastly, public-private partner­ships should be fostered to bridge the gap between education and industry. Collaboration between educational institutions and cor­porations can lead to curriculum development that aligns with in­dustry requirements, thus increas­ing the employability of graduates.

The issue of unemployment in Pakistan requires immediate and comprehensive action. It is not only an economic problem but also a societal challenge that im­pacts the well-being of our cit­izens. By addressing the root causes through education reform, entrepreneurship promotion, and strategic industry development, we can collectively work towards alleviating this crisis and securing a better future for our nation.

ARSHIYA ARIF,

Lahore.