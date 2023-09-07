VSO celebrates Int’l Youth Day to mark youth’s contributions

ISLAMABAD - Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) on Tuesday celebrated ‘International Youth Day’.

The event marked the role of youth in addressing challenges faced by Paki­stan today through their involvement. Government representatives, interna­tional donors, and civil society mem­bers attend the event.

Seher Afsheen, the Country Repre­sentative of VSO, spoke about the or­ganisation’s objectives to formalise and improve existing Volunteer Poli­cy. Ms Afsheen underscored the inval­uable support provided by the UK. She said, “Education is vital for empower­ing youth for contributing to the na­tion’s development prospects”.

Closing the session, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Mar­riott said: “Empowering Pakistan’s youth to lead the response to today’s challenges, including tackling climate change, could not be more important. Today’s celebration by the Voluntary Service Overseas celebrated all that Pa­kistan’s dynamic youth have achieved, and was also a reminder of the impor­tance of ensuring every child gets a good education.”

Dr Muhammad Ali Malik Deputy Sec­retary for Prime Minister’s Youth Pro­gramme, Ms Sabiha Shaheen from Bar­gad, also attend the event along with other development Partners.

They highlighted the impact of cli­mate change and how youth can play a positive role in climate change adapta­tion and Resilient education.