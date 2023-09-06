Woman assaulted in bus skips court hearing

BHUREWALA - A girl who was allegedly subjected to physical as­sault in a bus was miss­ing in Yesterday’s court proceeding and her father alleged that her daughter was abducted by the accused party.

Following a statement to the court, Thana City B-division Rahim Yar Khan registered an FIR against the manager of a private bus company Rafique and his associ­ate Shafqat among three unidentified accused persons.

It is pertinent to men­tion here that the victim Laiba, as the bus host­ess, moved the session court that she was as­saulted by the accused persons on the bus. The case was registered by Daniwal police station Vehari. The hearing date was fixed for September 5, but the plaintiff could not appear in the court.

Wahab Baolch, the plaintiff’s lawyer told the court that his client was kidnapped and the police registered a case against the said nominated per­sons on the report of the victim’s father.

The father of an al­legedly abducted girl informed the court that the accused were booked already with the police station of Vehari.

The company man­ager of the bus service who is among the nomi­nees in the case was also present during the court’s proceeding.