2 suspects of alleged gang-rape held

Gujar khan - Two suspects have been apprehended by the Jhelum police for the alleged gang-rape of two sister housemaids on Thursday. Based on the information provided, the victims attended a public court session organized by District Police Officer Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, a few days ago to report the serious crime. Subsequently, a case was filed on Wednesday against three identified individuals and two others who remain unidentified. In the account provided by Fajar Majeed in the First Information Report (FIR) filed with the Kala Gujran police, she mentioned that she and her sister, Eman Majeed, worked as housemaids in various households in the area. On 31 Aug, they were called by Awais, Babu, and Talha to work at their residence. According to her, once they finished their work and requested payment, they were informed that it would be given once their father returned in the evening. According to the complaint, Awais was contacted for money late at night. He promptly arrived on his bike and offered to take them to his house, claiming that his father would provide the money himself. According to her account, the man led them to the drawing room of the house. After a while, Talha and Babu, accompanied by two unknown individuals, joined them and locked the room from inside. She added that the men subjected them to gang rape at gunpoint and also threatened to kill if the incident was reported anywhere. During a conversation with The Nation, DPO Nasir Bajwa provided confirmation that two individuals, Awais and Talha, have been apprehended. The authorities are currently making determined efforts to capture the remaining suspect, who has been identified, as well as two other unidentified individuals, he said.

According to the DPO, the incident was brought to his attention by the teenage girls during a public court hearing. He held that their medical examination has been conducted to facilitate DNA analysis. In a firm stance, DPO Bajwa reiterated zero-tolerance of violence against children and women, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators face severe consequences.