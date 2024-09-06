68 People Lost their Lives Due to Heavy Monsoon

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent devastating incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused by heavy monsoon rains, which claimed 68 lives, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This tragic situation highlights the critical need for proper management and proactive measures in the region.

Numerous lives have been lost due to this natural disaster. The NDMA report stated that the majority of the fatalities were children, with 32 recorded deaths, while the remaining victims included women and men. Additionally, 117 people have been injured due to the ongoing heavy rains. Despite the efforts of various agencies, the response to such a tragic disaster lacks sufficient support. The government must invest in building strong infrastructure and upgrading warning systems to reduce the effects of disasters. Furthermore, public awareness programmes should be organised in communities to educate people about flood safety. According to the NDMA, KP has faced over 200 such incidents in the past decade, causing significant loss of life and property. By investing in awareness programmes and enhancing local resilience, we can prevent future calamities and protect the lives and property of KP.

I urge the government and officials to take immediate action on this matter and ensure the safety of our communities.

AYESHA EJAZ,

Rawalpindi.