80m Pak adults suffering from psychiatric issues, NA informed

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed yesterday that around 80 million adults of Pakistan are suffering from psychiatric issues.

The Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in a written reply, informed the house the psychiatric issues in the country are increasing. It was informed that all 126 medical colleges across the country have psychiatry departments with psychiatric services.

To another question regarding the ‘Polio campaign’, the ministry informed that the Government of Pakistan is working jointly with Afghanistan for the eradication of Poliovirus, as both the countries constitute one epidemiological block for the sake of Poliovirus eradication, with constant exchange of viruses circulating on either side.

“They are also the only remaining Polio-endemic countries in the world. The Polio Programmes of both countries maintain robust coordination to ensure alignment and synchronization of vaccination strategies on both sides of the border,” according to the written reply presented in the house.

The ministry informed approximately 402,785 Polio workers are engaged by the Polio Programme across the country (Pakistan) for each nationwide Polio vaccination campaign, to vaccinate over 45 million under five children.

This includes 200,237 Polio workers in Punjab, 81,485 in Sindh, 76,496 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25,009 in Balochistan, 10,010 in AJK, 4,249 in GB, and 5,299 in Islamabad. The house was informed that collaborations are being considered with some countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to improve Pakistan Railways’ services.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan told the House during the Question Hour that there has also been progress on ML-1. He said the government is working to provide better rail travelling and freight services to the people. The Minister for Commerce also told the House that a specialized Cancer Hospital is under construction in Islamabad and will be fully operational by the end of current fiscal year. He said two hundred bedded facilities are being established at PIMs for indoor admission of the various types of cancer patients.

Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain said the flow of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor has reduced due to the restrictions imposed by India. He said there is no impediment from Pakistan’s side.

Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik told the House that the Center is consistently making payments on account of hydel profits and water user charges. He said that 216 billion rupees have been paid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73.45 billion rupees to Punjab and 6.4 billion rupees to Azad Jammu and Kashmir over the last ten years.